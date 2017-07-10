The first “Employees’ Wellness Market” will be held on Thursday, July 20, from noon to 2 p.m., Maui County officials announced today.

The event is an informal gathering of county employees from various agencies who seek opportunities to promote healthy lifestyles for themselves and their colleagues.

“The purpose of the Wellness Market is to promote health and wellness to county employees and their families and to increase consumption of, and access to, locally grown and produced agricultural products,” said Managing Director Keith Regan. “Consumption of fresh produce means healthier employees, which means more productive and happier employees, and that benefits the entire community.”

The event will take place on the lawn fronting the Kalana O Maui building and county officials are seeking vendors for the gathering. Vendor spaces are approximately 10’x10′ and vendors must provide their own tent, tables and display equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prospective vendors are asked to contact Agricultural Coordinator Kenneth Yamamura at 270-7710 or email kenneth.yamamura@mauicounty.gov with questions or concerns.

The deadline to apply for vendor space is July 14.