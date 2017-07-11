Susan G. Komen Hawaiʻi today announced nearly $200,000 in new Community Grants for 2017. To help achieve Susan G. Komen’s goal to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50% in the US by 2026, Komen Hawaiʻi annually funds local projects to help meet the most critical needs of the community, including projects that provide vitally needed breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services and support, including patient navigation, education, medical supplies and financial assistance.

This year’s local Komen grants were awarded to:

Castle Medical Center

Castle’s Breast Health Patient Navigation and Wellness Program aims to decrease the incidence of late stage breast cancer detection by addressing barriers to access for mammography services, follow-up diagnostic workups and breast health education to underinsured and/or uninsured women of Windward Oahu. Timely follow-up, from diagnosis to treatment, is supported with project collaboration between Castle Imaging Services Mammography Program, Wellness and Lifestyle Medical Center and the Castle Physician Network.

Kalihi–Palama Health Center

Kalihi-Palama Health Center Breast Screening Program is a pioneer in innovative methods to reach ethnically diverse women with breast cancer screening and education. Culturally tailored Women’s “Health Parties” and clinics, for those who are not amenable to standard guidelines for breast health outreach, result in enthusiastic participation and response to communal and culturally appropriate approaches to group visits for screening, transportation provisions, interpretation services and patient navigation.

Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services

Kokua Kalihi Valley Breast Health and Healthy Lifestyle Choices for the Women of Kalihi increases the awareness, prevention and early detection of breast cancer by facilitating access to screening and diagnostic services as well as an emphasis on healthy lifestyle choices among the underserved Samoan, Micronesian and Filipina women of Kalihi and by providing linguistic and culturally appropriate breast health education utilizing bi-cultural staff in culturally appropriate settings through collaboration with community based organizations.

Lānaʻi Community Health Center

Lānaʻi Community Health Center Breast Care Program’s community based outreach increases the number of screenings, knowledge of breast cancer risk factors and breast screening guidelines with expanded outreach to workplaces and churches. A focus on those facing socio-economic or travel barriers to screening for diagnostics or treatments is central to the program push for a reduction in breast cancer death rates. Cultural competency in patient screening through the use of translated material is used to determine the need for integrated behavioral health services to assist with making healthy lifestyle changes or dealing with breast health issues.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation, Inc.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation Breast Cancer Screening Program focuses on preventing the dangers of late stage diagnosis by increasing access to screening and providing much needed assistance for diagnostics such as breast ultrasound and breast biopsies for uninsured and underinsured women on Maui with a focus on the Native Hawaiian and Hispanic populations who do not qualify for other forms of assistance.

Waimanalo Health Center

Waimanalo Health Center’s Mālama I Ke Ola O Nā Wahine project, utilizes a Community Outreach Education Worker to increase breast health screenings and breast cancer early detection. With an emphasis on Native Hawaiians, Asian and Pacific Islanders, the medically underserved and the immigrant populations of Waimanalo, culturally competent assessments and assistance remove barriers to screenings, diagnostics and treatment. Presentations at venues frequented by the communities’ unique populations like hālau, canoe clubs, Kupuna housing and the Women’s Correctional Facility expand the scope of the outreach.

Since1997, Komen Hawaiʻi has funded $4,237,487 to community projects serving local women and men, while also contributing to local institutions $1,092,534 in Research Grants that invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

“We are so thankful for the friends, family and neighbors who fight alongside us, helping to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in Hawaii both on the ground and through research,” said Amanda Stevens, Executive Director.

Data from the Komen Hawaiʻi 2015 Community Profile indicates an overall breast cancer death rate, in the Komen Hawaiʻi service area, that is lower than that observed in the US as a whole at 16.4%, with a death rate trend similar to the US as a whole at -1.8%.