The majority of the 55 entries in the 49th edition of the Transpac race have passed the halfway point after starting the 2,2235 mile course eight days ago.

Less than a dozen are still in reach of the half-way points in their projected tracks in the race.

Jim Clarke’s 100-foot monohull, Comanche, is set to cross the Diamond Head finish line before noon today, and will dock at Gordon Biersch, inside Honolulu Harbor. Comanche is on track to break the record for the “Fastest Monohull Elapsed Time in the race by power assisted sailing yachts.”

Comanche is also in line to win the prestigious “Disney Clock Trophy”, designed and donated by Roy Disney, a famous yacht racer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transpac said that this year’s race conditions of relatively steady 10-20 knot winds has been perfect for the fleet leaders, who have been speeding along at over 20 knots of boat speed and are quickly consuming the remaining miles left to Diamond Head.

As of midnight on Monday, the standings are as follows: Corrected time standings based on current positions and rates of speed, leaders in each division include: Mighty Merloe in Division 0, Frank Slootman’s Pac 52 Invisible Hand in Division 1, Roy Pat Disney’s Andrews 68 Peywacket in Division 2, Tim Fuller’s J/125 Resolute in Division 3, John Shulze’s SC 50 Horizon in Division 4, Larry Andrews’s Summit 40 Locomotive in Division 5, Chris Lemke and Brad Lawson’s Hobie 33 Dark Star in Division 6, and Rod Pimental’s Cal 40 Azure in Division 7.