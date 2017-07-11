The Committee on the Status of Women is inviting the public to attend a free screening of the acclaimed documentary “The Hunting Ground,” at noon on Tuesday, July 18, in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the Kalana O Maui building.

The CSW is hosting the screening as part of their commitment to educate women on their rights and advocate for social justice.

“The Hunting Ground” is a documentary highlighting the prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses in the United States, the failings of administrations to recognize and deal with this epidemic and the necessary steps to help overcome this culture of rape on college campuses. Written and directed by Kirby Dick, the film was created after he toured campuses with his documentary about rape in the military, “The Invisible War.” He was later contacted by dozens of students relating their similar experiences on campuses, and identifying with what they felt was a systemic cover-up. The film was produced by Amy Ziering and premiered at the 2015 Sundance film festival; an edited version aired on CNN on November 22, 2015.

The committee invites both men and women to attend the film, especially young women about to start or are already enrolled in college.

Seating is limited, and the movie will be shown after a brief meeting by the CSW.

Click here to watch the movie trailer.

The Maui County Committee on the Status of Women is a seven-member volunteer group appointed by the Mayor that advocates for social justice, educates women on their rights, educates women to vote, engages in political processes, gathers information on women’s issues, promotes women’s equality and serves as a resource for women through programming, public education and citizen participation. For more information, visit here.