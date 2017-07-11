The inaugural Hāna to Table Culinary Experience will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2017, and will celebrate the partnership of tradition and innovation in Hawaiian culture.

Ala Kukui, a Hāna based non-profit organization and retreat center, will host the inaugural fundraiser which will focus its efforts on the continuation of Hāna Kū, a program designed to facilitate the sharing of native Hawaiian family practices with celebrated island chefs.

Chefs participating at the event include Chef Mark Noguchi (The Pili Group), Chef Mark Pomaski (Hilo’s Moon & Turtle), Chef Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof Maui), Chef Isaac Bancaco (Andaz Wailea) and Chef Bella Toland (Travaasa Hāna). In collaboration with Hāna’s Akoi and Lind ‘ohana, the Chefs will prepare dishes with locally obtained ingredients, sharing the process and preparation with the evening’s guests.

“The hana (work) of hunter, fisherman and master chef speak to the high level of passion, respect and commitment that each share for their practice,” said Ala Kukui Executive Director Kaui Kanaka‘ole. “When brought together in the spirit of respect and sharing, only one thing happens: magic – and we want to share that with our community and those who wish to see our practices flourish.”

Hāna Kū says it hopes to expand this program of partnership with additional events scheduled throughout the year, enabling more families, chefs and guests the opportunity to learn from one another, and protect the traditional practices for continued sharing across generations.

The event will be held at Ala Kukui Hāna Retreat with individual tickets selling for $175, and table sponsorship opportunities starting at $2,000. Travaasa Hāna is offering special room packages with purchase of Hāna Kū event tickets. Ala Kukui will also offer an Archery Tournament for the community on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Seating is limited for both events, and advance purchase is required.

Click here to reserve your seats or if you have additional questions, please visit here or call (808) 248-7841.