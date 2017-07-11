The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Luncheon with the Mayor sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. at the Maui Beach Hotel on Friday, July 28, 2017 from noon to 2 p.m.

Mayor Alan Arakawa will address business professionals and community leaders about his views on the direction of the county and his vision for the next several years.

The Chamber encourages Maui’s local business owners and their friends to attend for networking opportunities with the individuals who are working to shape Maui’s business community.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the luncheon program set to run from noon to 2 p.m. Click here to reserve a spot. The cost to attend is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members, with a $5 discount if you register by Friday, July 21. Reserved tables of 10 are also available for $550, which include a mention in the printed program.