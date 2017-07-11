By Wendy Osher

A Maui couple is celebrating the birth of twins for a second time. Jenny and Kahoa Miller of Kahului welcomed their second set of twins, this time a boy and girl, born on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Baby “A”, Lincoln Jerry was born at 3:03 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 19 inches; and Baby “B”, Charlotte Marie was born two minutes later at 3:05 p.m., weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and also measuring 19 inches.

The Miller’s welcomed their first set of twins, Alivia Kapili and Violet Kamalu four years ago. They were smaller than their new siblings at birth (5.1 lbs and 5.2 lbs; and 17.15″ and 18″ respectively), a factor their mother attributes to an active lifestyle, which included work outs three days a week to remain strong and fit for delivery.

The older set of twins are identical and the newborns are fraternal, which is even more rare, to have a set of each, according to the Miller’s. Jenny Miller said twins run on her dad’s side of the family only.

Both sets of twins were conceived naturally, and the newborns arrived via c-section birth.

Although the babies already have English names, the couple will soon also select Hawaiian names for their newborns.

“Both are such sweet little angels,” Jenny Miller said in an email communication from her recovery room. “So far my recovery is a breeze and the babies are doing fantastic,” she said. “We are so in love.”