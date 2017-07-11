Maui police responded to 69 burglaries, 63 vehicle thefts and 74 vehicle break-ins in Maui County for the month of June. Five of the burglaries happened on Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi.

Burglaries in June were down nearly 7% than in May when 74 burglaries occurred and down 10% from April when 77 burglaries occurred. The majority of burglaries in June happened in Kahului with 15, Kīhei with 12, and Lahaina and Makawao each had six.

Kahului burglaries were down 12% from May when 17 burglaries occurred, Kīhei had a 50% increase from the six reported the month before, Makawao saw a slight increase in burglaries from the two reported in May and Lahaina had one more burglary than in May.

Wailuku had a 69% decrease in burglaries in June when four were reported, down from the 13 in May, and Nāpili saw a 70% decrease when three burglaries were reported, down from the 10 the month before.

Pāʻia had six burglaries in June when there were none reported in May, Wailea had a 50% decrease with two reported in June, and Kāʻanapali had a 50% increase when four were reported in June.

Lahaina had an 80% decrease in burglaries with one reported in June, down from the five in May, Waiheʻe and Spreckelsville remained the same with one burglary occurring both months.

Pukalani saw an increase in burglaries last month with three reported, up from the one reported in May, as did Kula with three burglaries, up from the two the month before. Waikapū, Hāna and Waiehu had no burglaries reported in June.

Vehicle thefts were down 10% in June from the month before when 70 thefts were reported. The majority of thefts occurred in Kahului with 19, followed by Wailuku with 13, Kīhei with 10, Lahaina with seven, and Makawao and Nāpili each had four thefts.

One theft occurred in Haʻikū, Waiehu, Pukalani, Kula, Pāʻia and Honokōwai in June.

Wailuku had an 86% increase in thefts from the seven reported in May, and Kahului had a 58% increase from the 12 the month before. Kīhei had a 33% decrease in vehicle thefts from the 15 reported in May, and Nāpili and Makawao each saw one fewer theft than the previous month.

Haʻikū, Waiehu and Pāʻia each had a 67% decrease when there were three reported at those locations in May. Kāʻanapali, Spreckelsville, Māʻalaea and Wailea had zero reported in June, when two were reported in each location in May other than Wailea which had one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle break-ins were down 1% with one fewer break-in reported in June than in May and down 31% from April when 108 were reported. The majority of break-ins occurred in Kahului and Pāʻia with 11 each, followed by Haʻikū with eight, and Kīhei with seven.

All eight of the break-ins in Haʻikū occurred at Twin Falls or Bamboo Forest, each had four break-ins. Three of the four break-ins at Twin Falls occurred on a Tuesday, all between 2:55 and 4:39 p.m. Three of the four break-ins at Bamboo Forest happened on a Monday between 1:40 and 5:36 p.m. In May, there was one break-in at Twin Falls and two break-ins at Bamboo Forest.

Three of the 11 Kahului break-ins occurred at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center and one occurred at Kanaha Beach Park. Kahului had a 35% decrease in break-ins than in May when 17 were reported. In Pāʻia, three of the 11 break-ins occurred at Hoʻokipa, there were four more break-ins in this area in June than there was the month before.

Kapalua saw a 64% decrease in break-ins with four reported, down from the 11 the month before. Two break-ins occurred at Nākālele Point, down from the seven in May, and one was reported at Honolua Bay and at Slaughterhouse Beach.

Kīhei had one less break-in than the month before, as did Waiheʻe where the only break-in occurred at Olivine Pools.

Wailea, Mākena, Waikapū and Kula all had break-ins reported in June when zero were reported in May. Wailea had three, Mākena had two with both incidents occurring at Big Beach, and Waikapū and Kula each had one.

Hāna had two more break-ins than the month before with three, both occurring at locations along Hāna Highway at Keʻanae and Honomanū.

Wailuku, Lahaina and Makawao all remained the same as the month before with three, five and three break-ins, respectively. Lahaina has had a 54% decrease in break-ins since April.

Here is a map of where the incidents occurred in June. Red is burglaries, yellow is vehicle break-ins and blue is vehicle thefts.

*The locations are provided by a report from Maui Police Department, not all of the locations are the exact location where the crime occurred, unless otherwise specified. Locations listed are on the same block where the incidents occurred, but may not have occurred in that exact location on the map. i.e: 300 block of XYZ St. will show where the 300 block of XYZ street is located.