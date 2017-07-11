Maui Health System, an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente, hosts two talk story sessions on Maui to discuss the future of Maui Memorial Medical Center and Kula Hospital on the heels of a management take over at the facilities that occurred on July 1st.

The first session will be held in Kahului on Tuesday, July 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Alexa Higashi Room. The second session will take place in Lahaina on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m. at Waiola Church.

Background:

The state approved of the management transition under a public private partnership passed in the legislature and signed into law by the governor.

In 2015, the State of Hawaii passed Act 103 allowing Maui Region to pursue public private partnership to promote a more sustainable model of healthcare for our residents and visitors.

Hospital executives noted that the reimbursement for the MMMC has been declining, and Maui’s remote location also makes it difficult to attract all of the specialty services that are needed.

In September of 2015, the Maui Region Board of Directors selected Kaiser Permanente to assume operation and management of the Maui Region, setting a transition date of July 1, 2016. The transition was delayed when UPW sued the State to stop the transition, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved the injunction in August (2016) to allow transition activities to resume.

The transition went into effect on July 1, 2017 with a blessing ceremony to mark the historic event.

Maui Region employs over 1,500 people, and serves over 11,000 inpatients with more than 45,000 people visiting the emergency room each year. MMMC is a Level III Trauma Center, with the 2nd highest acuity and 2nd busiest ED in the state.

Maui Region is comprised of Lana’i Community Hospital, Kula Hospital and Maui Memorial Medical Center.