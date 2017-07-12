A fire on Monday night destroyed a 400 square foot abandoned structure in Haʻikū before spreading to surrounding brush and trees.

The incident was reported at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Fire officials say they had to make access down very steep and difficult terrain to find the source of the smoke and flames, located in a gulch below Kaupakalua Road near Nilu Place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damages to the structure were estimated at $1,000.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but was believed to have originated within the abandoned structure.