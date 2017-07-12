Abandoned Building in Ha‘ikū Consumed by FireJuly 12, 2017, 8:36 AM HST (Updated July 12, 2017, 8:39 AM) · 0 Comments
A fire on Monday night destroyed a 400 square foot abandoned structure in Haʻikū before spreading to surrounding brush and trees.
The incident was reported at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Fire officials say they had to make access down very steep and difficult terrain to find the source of the smoke and flames, located in a gulch below Kaupakalua Road near Nilu Place.
Damages to the structure were estimated at $1,000.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, but was believed to have originated within the abandoned structure.