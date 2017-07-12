Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel has unveiled new land and water activities at Hale Hoʻokipa and Hale Huakaʻi that will provide guests with more opportunities to learn about ancient Hawaiian practices.

The hotel’s new schedule of activities at Hale Hoʻokipa include Kaula (Cordage), ‘Ohe Hano Ihu (Bamboo Nose Flute), ʻOhe Kāpala (Bamboo Printing), Pū ‘ohe (Bamboo Trumpet), and ‘Upena Kīloi (Throw-Net).

Outdoor activities at Hale Huaka’i will offer ocean activities that pay homage to the ways of ancient Hawaiians.

“We are excited to bring the ocean connection to life while also continuing to foster ancient Hawaiian traditions through our programs offered on land,” said Dee Coyle, Director of Training Poʻokela and Hoʻokipa at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel. “With the addition of these new activities and the restructure of the Hoʻokipa department to staff an authentic cultural learning center, we are connecting with our beach hale to ensure our guests have a full ahupuaʻa experience from the mountains to the sea for years to come.”

Gayle Miyaguchi, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel’s new Cultural Advisor, worked with Coyle to introduce the new activities, which are offered complimentary or for a small fee to guests. The new activities include:

· Kaula (Cordage)

Today, we have nails, screws and different glues to build and bind materials. One of the customary practices that was both continued and adapted in the Hawaiian Islands was the making of kaula (cordage), a foundational part of many of the tools and operations of daily life. In this activity, the kaula will be used to make a kukui nut pendant. (Offered complimentary every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m.)

· ‘Ohe Hano Ihu (Bamboo Nose Flute)

The ‘Ohe Hano Ihu was once used to woo a lover or communicate messages between lovers. Hawaiian culture dictates that true feelings are conveyed through the Hano because the breath from the nose is considered to be pure whereas the breath from the mouth can expel untruths. Guests will learn how to make their own nose flute and even play a few notes. (Offered for $10 every Sunday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.)

· ʻOhe Kāpala (Bamboo Printing)

Hawaiians made cloth, called kapa, from the bark of different plants, with the finest kapa coming from the wauke plant. Kapa was then decorated with drawings and designs using ʻohe kāpala, an ancient method of bamboo printing.

In this activity, guests will make their own unique creation utilizing natural dyes from the ground just like the Hawaiians used to do centuries ago. (Offered complimentary every Monday at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.)

· Pū ‘ohe (Bamboo Trumpet)

The pū is used as a form of communication. In ancient times, the sound of the pū could be heard for miles around and was used to announce that an event was about to happen. Guests will have a chance to make their own bamboo trumpet from sanding the rough bamboo and finishing with kukui nut oil. Then they can take their new creation home with them. (Offered for $5 every Monday and Wednesday at 3 p.m., Tuesday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m.)

·‘Upena Kīloi (Throw Net)

Fishing is a favorite sport in Hawaiʻi and ʻupena kīloi is something that Hawaiians would only learn growing up in the islands. In this fun activity, guests can learn how to cast an actual handheld net and even catch a fish if they’re lucky. (Offered complimentary every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m.)

Hale Hoʻokipa will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and the nearby ʻOhana Fun Center will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., where guests can sign up for various island activities, obtain concierge services like restaurant reservations, island directions, and other guest related requests.

