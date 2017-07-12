AD
New Exhibit, Spineless at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

July 12, 2017, 12:59 PM HST (Updated July 12, 2017, 1:03 PM) · 0 Comments
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a third major exhibition of outstanding images of the natural world by acclaimed photographer Susan Middleton, with the new exhibit, “Spineless: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life” in the Schaefer International Gallery for 10 weeks only, August 6 through October 1, 2017.

    Susan Middleton is an acclaimed and award-winning photographer, author and lecturer, specializing in the portraiture of rare and endangered species. Her previous exhibits at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, both created with David Littschwager, included the popular “Remains of a Rainbow” in 2004, and “Archipelago: Portraits of Life in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands” in 2007. Both photography exhibits have been collected in print in much-lauded books, which have in fact become valuable instruments in the marine ecology movement.

    This new exhibition, “Spineless,” focuses on marine invertebrates: animals without backbones that live beneath the ocean. These fascinating creatures are the foundation for all of life on Earth, yet relatively unknown and rarely seen.

    Middleton’s photographs give the viewer a sense of appreciation for astonishing underwater life forms, seen at the intersection of art, science and nature.

    Neida Bangerter, Schaefer Gallery Director, commented on the continuity in presenting Susan Middleton’s work, and the anticipation building for this new exhibit: “Susan’s ability to focus on heart-driven projects for many years, along with her dedication to science and environmental concerns, continually appeals to my curatorial search for the Gallery. She has exceptional technical and creative skills as a photographer that enables us to really see the rare and unusual creatures that inhabit our planet.”

    The Schaefer International Gallery at MACC is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, holidays excepted. (Closed to the public on August 18 for MACC’s gala fundraiser, Maui Calls). There is NO admission charge for the gallery.

    This exhibit is made possible with support by MACC members and donors, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, and the County of Maui- Office of Economic Development.

    Fragile File Clam
    Limaria sp. aff. fragilis
    Taxon: bivalve
    Shell length 2 centimeters (0.8 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Pacific Giant Octopus (juvenile)
    Enteroctopus dofleini
    Taxon: cephalopod octopus
    Length without arms 1.5 centimeters (0.59 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Widehand Hermit and Hermit Crab Sponge. SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Tiger Cowry
    Cypraea tigris
    Taxon: gastropod cowry
    Figure width 8 centimeters (3.1 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Stubby Squid
    Rossia pacifica
    Taxon: cephalopod
    Length without arms 6 centimeters (2.4 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    San Juan Stalked Jelly
    Haliclystus “sanjuanensis”
    Taxon: cnidarian staurozoan
    Diameter with tentacles 3 centimeters (1.181 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Pink Brittle Star
    Ophiomyxa australis
    Taxon: brittle star
    Disc diameter 1.5 centimeters (0.59 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

    Sea Gooseberry
    Pleurobrachia bachei
    Taxon: ctenophore
    Widths 1 centimeter (0.4 inches). SPINELESS: Marine Invertebrates, the Backbone of Life. Photographs by Susan Middleton | August 6 – October 1, 2017.

