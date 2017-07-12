TRAFFIC ADVISORY HALEAKALA HWY: (8:23 a.m. 7.12.17)

Motorists are advised of road work taking place on Haleakalā Highway near Firebreak Road. One lane is open in the area. Motorists can expect delays.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The state Department of Transportation is also conducting road work this week on the Hāna Highway, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Waiehu Beach Road.

In Haʻikū, there is an alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway in both directions between Mile 14 and 15 due to road maintenance. Road work is slated for Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Olowalu, crews are conducting tunnel maintenance on the Honoapiʻilani Highway during night time hours. This will result in a lane closure on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the northbound direction between Mile 10 and 11 at the Olowalu Tunnel from Tuesday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

And in Wailuku, there is night work on Waiehu Beach Road for road repaving. The work will result in alternating lane closures on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Kuhio Place and Eluene Place between Monday night, July 10, and Friday morning, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.