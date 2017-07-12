A settlement has been reached between Community groups and the owner of Mākena Resort over impacts of a luxury development in the area. The agreement includes reducing the density of the project, preservation of on-street public beach parking around Mākena Landing, and the protection of cultural and historic trails, among other provisions.

Hoʻoponopono O Mākena, Sierra Club Maui Group, and Maui Tomorrow Foundation filed suit in the Environmental Court in May, challenging the Maui Planning Commission’s Finding of No Significant Impact for ATC Mākena’s 47-acre project surrounding Mākena Landing.

Albert Perez, Executive Director of the Maui Tomorrow Foundation, Inc. said that as a result of the settlement agreement with ATC Mākena, the number of residential units was reduced from 158 to 134, in addition to other concessions. A revised SMA was submitted to the Maui Planning Commission and gained approval on Tuesday.

Adriane Raff Corwin, Coordinator of the Sierra Club Maui group said the negotiations will result in at least 60 units of housing that will be affordable in perpetuity and priced at or below median income levels, to be built on the Mākena Resort land.