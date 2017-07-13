Singer-songwriter Blayne Asing will headline the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free monthly Hawaiian Music Series concert on Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in front of the Baldwin Home Museum at the corner of Dickenson and Front Streets in Lahaina.

Born and raised on O‘ahu, Asing learned to play the ‘ukulele at eight years old. He began singing in the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus at age nine, picked up the guitar at age 14 and played percussion in the Kamehameha Schools marching, concert and pep bands. He is also a prolific songwriter.

Asing’s music is influenced by country and folk musicians such as James Taylor and Jackson Browne as well as popular Hawaiian artists Cecilio and Kapono, Brother Noland, Olomana, Kalapana, and the Kaʻau Crater Boys. His original songs range from country/folk to Hawaiian and contemporary island music.

He released his debut album, “Young, Old Soul” in 2015, which earned him the 2016 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Most Promising Artist. His songs received heavy airplay on Hawai‘i radio stations and listeners asked for more. In April 2016, he released his single, “Moloka‘i On My Mind,” which recently won Single of the Year at the 2017 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asing has worked with the late Ernie Cruz, Jr., Brother Noland, Henry Kapono, Kawika Kahiapo, and Mike Kaawa. However, he says his favorite thing is getting an invitation from the multiple award-winning slack key master, Ledward Kaapana, to play at one of his infamous garage jam sessions. Asing lives on Moloka‘i and is working on his next record, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Limited seating will be provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are allowed.

This ongoing Hawaiian Music Series program is sponsored by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and Outlets of Maui with support from KPOA 93.5FM.