(Update: 2:15 p.m. 7.13.17)

The fire is extinguished, Baldwin Avenue (390) is completely open.

(Update: 12:15 p.m., 7.13.17)

Maui police are now conducting a contraflow of traffic on Baldwin Avenue (390) at the Pāʻia Mill as fire crews continue to battle a brush fire in the area.

The Maui Fire Department reports that the fire is now under control.

Fire equipment is in the mauka bound lane, and continues to impact traffic in the area.

Maui police are directing traffic and motorists can continue to expect delays.

(Update: 11:45 a.m., 7.13.17)

Baldwin Avenue (390) is closed in both directions due to a brush fire near the Pāʻia Mill.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

*Check back for further updates, which will be posted as they become available.