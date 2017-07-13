Maui Business Brainstormers will host a special session on creating disruptive businesses in a global market with CEO Influencer™ Cherie Banks. The workshop “Leading Profitable Market Disruption” will be held at the Maui County Business Resource Center in Kahului, on Friday, July 14, 2017, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Banks arrives on Maui from Texas for this 3-hour free workshop tailored especially for Maui entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. Banks is the mastermind behind the moniker, CEO Influencer™. She is a highly-sought after industry expert for her expertise in strategic planning, market penetration, growth expansion and organizational management. Her visionary leadership generated the first billion dollars for an international Fortune 500 company.

Banks also serves as a chief strategic adviser, fiduciary board member, and social good advocate for non-profit organizations. She is a powerful force in professional speaking and training with a rare instinctive genius to captivate diverse audiences.

She is the Founder and CEO of many successful companies with a multi-million dollar brand. She thrives on disrupting the global market by applying her astute acumen, business savvy and legal expertise. Her most rewarding niche is mentoring C-Suite executives and coaching entrepreneurs to create 7+ figure companies targeting billion dollar revenue growth. Cherie's dynamic magnetism ignites inspiration with clear-cut direction for maximum results. She has been featured on multiple platforms, online forums, and media outlets in broadcast, print, and digital publications throughout the world.

Seating is limited, RSVP online here.