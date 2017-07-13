Seven new providers have joined Kaiser Permanente facilities on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

The list includes two Maui hires: Vona Diener, MD, who practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office; and John Meisel, MD, who practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office and Kaiser Permanente Kīhei Clinic.

They join more than 600 physicians and other health care providers within the state’s largest medical group, the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, which provides comprehensive care to Kaiser Permanente’s 250,000-plus members in Hawaiʻi.

Vona Diener, MD, practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. She received her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, in San Francisco, California, and served as chief resident during her family medicine residency at University of California, Davis in Sacramento, California. Dr. Diener previously served as a family physician at Sutter West Medical Group in Woodland, California. She is board certified in family medicine.

Leslie Garay, MD, joins the ophthalmology department at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. She earned her medical degree from Rutgers Medical School in Piscataway, New Jersey. Dr. Garay completed her residency in ophthalmology at the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona, and completed her fellowship in cornea and refractive surgery at University of California, San Diego Shiley Eye Center in San Diego, California. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Dr. Garay worked as a cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon at Aloha Laser Vision in Honolulu. She is board certified in ophthalmology.

John Meisel, MD, practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office and Kaiser Permanente Kīhei Clinic. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University, now Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Meisel completed his residency through Cascades East Family Practice and Merle West Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, he served as a physician and board member at Middlesex Hospital Primary Care in Chester, Connecticut. Dr. Meisel is board certified in family medicine.

Stephanie Murata, PA-C, joins the department of orthopedic surgery at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center as a certified physician assistant. She earned her associate degree through the physician assistant program at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, and completed her Master of Medical Science at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Murata completed orthopedic fellowships at Gelb MD Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center and Boca Raton Orthopedic Group, both in Boca Raton, Florida. Murata comes to Kaiser Permanente from the Hawaii Pacific Health Bone and Joint Clinic.

Lauren Rodriguez, MD, specializes in emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Rodriguez served as chief resident during her emergency medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She is board eligible in emergency medicine.

Richard Shinn, DO, practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Hilo Clinic. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and completed his family medicine residency through the University of Hawaii Family Medicine Residency Program, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Shinn is board certified in family medicine.

Brenda Lee Stryjewski, MD, specializes in neonatology at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and completed her pediatric residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. She completed her neonatal-perinatal fellowship at the University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine, and later served as director of the fellowship program. Dr. Stryjewski is board certified in general pediatrics and neonatal-perinatal medicine.