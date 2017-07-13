The island of Maui was named the number one island in Hawaiʻi for the sixth year in a row, according to the World’s Best Awards 2017, released by the publication Travel + Leisure.

Maui retained the No. 1 spot on the magazine’s list of “Top Islands in Hawaiʻi” and was ranked No. 6 island in the world on Travel + Leisure’s list of “Top 10 Islands Overall.”

The publication also recognized eight Maui resorts in it’s list of 15 Best Resort Hotels in Hawaiʻi.

Hotel Wailea was named the best hotel on the island of Maui and No. 2 Best Resort Hotel in the state, followed by Maui’s Montage Kapalua Bay at No. 3; Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort at No. 5; Four Seasons Resort, Lānaʻi at No. 6; Fairmont Kea Lani at No. 7; Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea at No. 8; Ritz-Carlton Kapalua at No. 10; and the Travaasa Hāna at No. 13.

Hotel Wailea is Hawaiʻi’s first and only Relais & Châteaux property, and is designed exclusively for couples. Hotel executives say the independently owned and operated all-suite hotel offers an intimacy, privacy and exclusivity.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the best hotel on Maui by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure,” said Markus Schale, general manager at Hotel Wailea. “Hotel Wailea offers guests a truly unique and authentic island experience that embodies the spirit of Maui while delivering world class luxury.”

To celebrate the award, Hotel Wailea has partnered with the Travaasa Hāna resort to offer a seven-night “World’s Best Week” resort package, which includes: four nights in a Luxury Ocean View Suite at Hotel Wailea; three nights in an Ocean Bungalow at Travaasa Hāna, Maui; $50 per resort spa credit; $50 per resort activity credit; $50 per resort food & beverage credit; and roundtrip connecting flights from Kahului to Hāna airports and shuttle service to/from Travaasa Hāna. The offer is available through July 23, 2017 for travel through Dec. 20, 2017. To book, visit http://www.hotelwailea.com/the-worlds-best-week-on-maui/

Travel + Leisure rankings for 2017 included the following:

The World’s Top 10 Islands: (10) Bali, Indonesia; (9) Hvar and the Dalmatian Islands, Croatia; (8) Ischia, Italy; (7) Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi; (6) Maui, Hawaii; (5) Santorini, Greece; (4) Galápagos Islands, Ecuador; (3) Boracay Island, Philippines; (2) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; (1) Palawan, Philippines.

The Best Islands in Hawaii: (5) Lānaʻi; (4) Oʻahu; (3) Hawaiʻi, the Big Island; (2) Kauaʻi; (1) Maui.

The 15 Best Resort Hotels in Hawaiʻi: (15) Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows, Big Island; (14) Fairmont Orchid, Big Island; (13) Travaasa Hāna, Maui; (12) Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko Olina; (11) Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa; (10) Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Maui; (9) Halekūlani, Honolulu; (8) Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea; (7) Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui; (6) Four Seasons Resort, Lānaʻi; (5) Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; (4) Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Big Island; (3) Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui; (2) Hotel Wailea, Maui; (1) Koʻa Kea Hotel & Resort, Kauaʻi.

The Top 100 Hotels in the World: 48. Koʻa Kea Hotel & Resort, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi;