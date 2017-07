Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. Spots blocked from the swell will be flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. Spots blocked from the swell will be flat.

No significant swells are expected through the rest of this week. A series of minimal south swells is expected to keep background swell going along southern exposures. A small bump this weekend could push wave heights up a little for south facing shores. We could see a slightly bigger run of swell starting around the 19th of this month.

Small trade wind swells will continue to produce small choppy surf along east facing shores.

Models are showing a small long period east swell maybe reaching the Big Island Thursday morning and spreading to the rest of the state through the weekend. Tropical system Fernanda could also produce swell for us later next week. Will keep an eye on it.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

