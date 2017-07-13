“The Roots of ‘Ulu” is a documentary film that follows the journey of breadfruit in Hawai‘i. The film will be shown at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. There will be a post-film screening panel discussion about the history and future uses of ‘ulu on Maui, facilitated by John Antonelli and Matt Yamashita, co-producers of “The Roots of ‘Ulu.”

The documentary starts with the Polynesian voyaging canoes that brought the plant from Tahiti and continues to the present-day efforts of native practitioners, medical specialists, and agricultural experts who share a vision of the ‘ulu tree playing an important role in cultural preservation, health restoration, and food sustainability.

Also participating in the post-screening discussion will be Mike Opgenorth, director of Kahanu Garden and Preserve.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, and are $10 (plus applicable fees).

To purchase tickets call 242-SHOW, click here, or visit the MACC box office.

Click here for a preview of the documentary.