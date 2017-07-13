UPDATE: POWER RESTORED AFTER TREE TRIMMING INCIDENT (10:53 a.m. 7.13.17)

Maui Electric has restored power to all customers in the Wailea area following a tree trimming incident where a branch dropped on overhead lines along South Kīhei Road.

The outage was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Company representatives say about 930 customers in the Wailea area lost power when tree trimmers accidentally dropped a coconut frond on overhead lines. Power was restored to all customers by 10:45 a.m.

Customers who continue to experience power interruption are asked to call the Maui Electric Trouble Line at (808) 871-7777 or toll-free 1-877-871-8461 for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

POWER OUTAGE WAILEA: (10:32 a.m. 7.13.17)

Maui Electric Company has confirmed a power outage in Wailea.

Crews are working to identify the cause and restore electrical service as quickly and safely as possible.