AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Power Restored to 930 in Wailea After Tree Trimming Incident

July 13, 2017, 10:42 AM HST (Updated July 13, 2017, 12:14 PM) · 0 Comments
×

Power Restored, Wailea. Maui Now graphic.

UPDATE: POWER RESTORED AFTER TREE TRIMMING INCIDENT (10:53 a.m. 7.13.17)

Maui Electric has restored power to all customers in the Wailea area following a tree trimming incident where a branch dropped on overhead lines along South Kīhei Road.

The outage was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Company representatives say about 930 customers in the Wailea area lost power when tree trimmers accidentally dropped a coconut frond on overhead lines. Power was restored to all customers by 10:45 a.m.

Customers who continue to experience power interruption are asked to call the Maui Electric Trouble Line at (808) 871-7777 or toll-free 1-877-871-8461 for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

ADVERTISEMENT

POWER OUTAGE WAILEA: (10:32 a.m. 7.13.17)

Maui Electric Company has confirmed a power outage in Wailea.

Crews are working to identify the cause and restore electrical service as quickly and safely as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD