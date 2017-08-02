Motorists around the state are being asked to drive with caution this August for “Drive Aloha” month.

With public and private school and college-age students resuming class in August, the traffic safety campaign is reminding drivers to not only be aware of students walking to school, but to discourage bad commuting habits too.

Bad commuting habits include distracted driving through use of cell phones, running a red light, jaywalking, speeding and cutting off another driver, which all lead to accidents that could have been avoided through safer behavior.

Drive Aloha is designed to reduce the number of traffic-related accidents and make Hawaiʻi’s roadways safer by educating drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to practice responsible, courteous, and safe habits and encourage positive behavior change.

Michele Saito, DTRIC Insurance president and CEO, said, “Drive Aloha is not just a seasonal traffic safety campaign; it’s meant to promote safe driving year-round. But with our keiki going back to school, we felt the safety message is timely to remind everyone to be courteous with the increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic on our freeways and streets.”

Recent traffic accident statistics show that:

· An average of 100 traffic accident fatalities happen each year across the islands

· Between 20 to 30 people are killed each year in pedestrian accidents

· Nearly a dozen people die each year riding bicycles or motorized scooters

The campaign, sponsored by DTRIC Insurance, Aloha Petroleum, and Lex Brodie’s Tire Shop, was initiated in August 2016 to encourage all users of the road to practice safe and courteous behavior by reminding everyone to take responsibility for their actions on the streets.

By partnering with state, city and private agencies and organizations, the campaign encourages people to take the safety pledge to be courteous drivers, embrace positive behaviors and practice the Aloha spirit to make the road safer and friendlier for everyone.