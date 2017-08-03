Public sales opened today at 9 a.m. HST for tickets to see the L.A. Clippers play the Toronto Raptors in Honolulu, AEG Facilities announced. Tickets for the October 1 and October 3 games at the Stan Sheriff Center can be purchased at etickethawaii.com, with seats beginning at $20.

The two NBA preseason games expand upon the comprehensive marketing partnership between the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and L.A. Clippers.

“Although having two NBA preseason games in Hawai‘i is largely a benefit to local sports fans, other benefits, like having the games televised regionally by Fox Sports as well as attracting fans from Los Angeles and Toronto helps promote the Hawaiian Islands and generate economic impact,” said Brad Gessner, senior vice president and general manager, AEG Facilities.

In addition to the games, the Clippers, HTA and AEG will host a free Fan Fest for the public at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, featuring the team’s players and coaches along with family activities, food and beverages, arts and crafts and sports. Further details about the Fan Fest, such as date, time and specific activities will be released as they become available.

Attendees will also see the million-dollar investment that AEG Facilities has made in sports tourism through its purchase of fully portable sports courts and an NBA-approved basketball court with a solid wood floor. The sports courts can be configured to simultaneously host up to 18 high school basketball games, or 28 regulation volleyball or badminton matches, or 11 futsal (indoor soccer) courts.