The annual Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival will take place Aug. 11-13 in Lahaina. The festival gathers some of Maui’s most talented hālau hula in honor of renowned Lahaina Kumu Hula Emma Farden Sharpe.

The festival will celebrate hula—‘auana (new) and kahiko (old)—with a day of exhibits, workshops, artisans and a lifetime achievement award dedicated to a pillar in the hula community.

“Aunty Emma” made it her mission to perpetuate hula and the Hawaiian culture so she created the hula festival, which started in conjunction with Na Mele O Maui, a choir contest among Maui County schools, grades K-12, and continues today.

The weekend festivities will kick off Friday, Aug. 11, at the Lahaina Town Party from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Campbell Park with hula and Hawaiian music by Maui Jam and Meheu (Richard Ho‘opi‘i Falsetto Champions Kamalei Kawa’a and Greg Juan).

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the festival continues under the Lahaina Banyan Tree at 9 a.m. with Aunty Emma’s hālau – Na Pua O Kapi’olani Hula Studio and Napili Kai Foundation, now under the direction of her grand niece, Kathy Holoaumoku Ralar. An award ceremony honoring kumu for their dedication to hula will also take place. Attendees will be able to hear the stories of Aunty Emma and ‘Ohana Farden at 2:15 p.m.

Hālau hula participating this year:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu, kumu Kahulu Maluo;

Hālau Hula Malani O Kapehe, kumu Mapuana Samonte;

The Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club;

Ka Pa Hula O Maui, kumu Doll Aricayos;

Hālau Kauluokala, kumu Uluwehi Gurrero;

Pukalani Hula Hale, kumu Hi‘ilei Maxwell Juan

Hālau Ke Ala Ka Hinano O Puna, kumu Joy Salvador;

Hālau Kekuaokala ‘au ‘ala ‘iliahi, na kumu Haunani and Iliahi Paredes

Hālau Hula O Keola Ali`i O Ke Kai, kumu Iola Balubar

For a full schedule, click here.

Festival Highlights:

Free Keiki Activities

Free Hula Workshop – Sat., Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. At the Pioneer Inn Courtyard with kumu hula Holoaumoku Ralar.

Free Ukulele Workshop – Sat., Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. with Jason Jerome of Lahaina Music

To reserve workshop space email sfdhawaii@gmail.com. Space is limited.