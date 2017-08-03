The 95th Annual Maui Fair will take place Oct. 5-8, 2017, in Wailuku. Known as a timeless tradition on Maui, the fair features live music, food, games, carnival rides, a livestock exhibit and petting zoo.

At the Livestock and Poultry Exhibit, guests can experience up close, some of Maui’s most prestigious animals. Attendees will be able to see livestock from Maui’s best ranches, as well as the vivid colors of various poultry displays shared by local exhibitors.

Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted. Two divisions will be accepted, youth (ages 17 and under), and the adult division, which will be on a first come basis. Click here for entry forms and rules and regulations. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Awards will be given for each individual exhibit category and age division, including Best in Show and Maui Fair ribbons will be presented to the top three exhibitors in each class and division.

Contact Glenn Berce at 808-276-0058 or Sherri Grimes at sherri@mauifair.com or call 808-280-6889 for more information.

For more information about the fair, click here.