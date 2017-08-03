Big Sister Shaelyn joined Barnes & Noble on Maui to collect 118 gooks and $1,100 for the Big Brothers Bis Sisters of Maui’s Mentor Center.

Shaelyn is a member of the Maui High School National Honor Society and a tutor to children in the Mentor Center program. There, she volunteers weekly to help youth with homework after school. During one of her volunteering sessions, she noticed that the Mentor Center was in need of more books and supplies and decided to take it upon herself to do something about it.

Shaelyn reached out to Barnes & Noble in Lahaina to see if she could set up a table and collect books for the children at the center.

Organization leaders say the Mentor Center is a refuge for many of the children in the Hale Makana neighborhood and is often the only place that many children have a hot meal and access to books outside of school.

Barnes & Noble allowed Shaelyn to set up in their store to kick-off her “Bookfair” on July 2, 2017. They also allowed her to distribute a code where customers could donate a portion of their sale proceeds to the Bookfair. In total, 118 books were collected and $1,100 was raised, which will be used to purchase additional items from Barnes & Noble.