AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Rollover Accident Near Costco in Kahului Results in Traffic Delay

August 3, 2017, 5:00 PM HST (Updated August 3, 2017, 6:15 PM) · 19 Comments
×

Maui police are responding to a rollover accident reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in front of main entrance into Costco on Old Haleakalā Highway.

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    The roadway in the affected area was temporary closed while first responders tended to those involved in the accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and expect delays as crews conclude cleanup and debris removal efforts.

    Kahului accident, 8.3.17, 4:26 p.m. PC: Kathleen Lordan

    Kahului accident, 8.3.17, 4:26 p.m. PC: Kathleen Lordan

    Kahului accident, 8.3.17, 4:26 p.m. PC: Kathleen Lordan

    Kahului accident, 8.3.17, 4:26 p.m. PC: Kim Joe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 19 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD