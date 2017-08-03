Rollover Accident Near Costco in Kahului Results in Traffic DelayAugust 3, 2017, 5:00 PM HST (Updated August 3, 2017, 6:15 PM) · 19 Comments
Maui police are responding to a rollover accident reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in front of main entrance into Costco on Old Haleakalā Highway.
The roadway in the affected area was temporary closed while first responders tended to those involved in the accident.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and expect delays as crews conclude cleanup and debris removal efforts.