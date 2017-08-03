Gas price averages continued to remain stable throughout most of the islands this past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.05, the same price as last Thursday and the same price on this date a month ago. Today’s state average price is 30 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

The average price for regular gas in Wailuku is $3.48, which is the same price as last Thursday, the same price on this date a month ago, and 20 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $2.89, which is the same price as last Thursday, the same price on this date last month and 33 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.08, which is five cents higher than last Thursday, eight cents higher on this date last month and 31 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“West Coast gas prices continue to be the highest in the country with six states in the region topping the list of most expensive U.S. markets: Hawaiʻi, $3.05, California, $2.95, Washington, $2.81, Alaska, $2.79, Oregon, $2.67 and Nevada, $2.62,” according to AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida.

“Regional prices remained stable on the week, with the exception of California due to refinery issues. West Coast gasoline inventories jumped 200,000 barrels to 27.1 million barrels, an impressive recovery after regional gas stocks saw the largest one-week drop in nearly three years the previous week,” said Sumida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists can find current prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app also can be used by AAA members to map a trip, find discounts, book a AAA-rated hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. AAA Hawaiʻi reminds drivers that AAA continues to help travelers and the public with fuel information on GasPrices.AAA.com.

Prices as of 8 a.m. Aug. 3:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.89 No Change $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.08 +5 cents $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.48 No Change $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.