The official opening celebration of Keawaiki Park will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at 9 a.m. by the cannons at Lahaina Harbor on Wharf Street.

The reception, hosted by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and Lahaina Restoration Foundation, will acknowledge the successful completion of Phase I of the Lahaina Harbor Front Improvement Project, now known as Keawaiki Park.

Mayor Alan Arakawa will be the special guest speaker for the event with a Hawaiian blessing to follow.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation President David Allaire will also summarize the project and acknowledge the people who contributed to making the project a reality.

Conceptual drawings of the next phase of the Lahaina Harbor Front Improvement Project will be on display, and Lahaina Restoration Foundation will kick off its $25,000 fundraising campaign to buy and install a flagpole for the center of the park.

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

For more information about the opening celebration or flagpole fundraising, call the Lahaina Restoration Foundation office at 808-661-3262 or email info@lahainarestoration.org.