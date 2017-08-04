Members of the Maui Police Department will conduct emergency preparedness exercises at King’s Cathedral in Kahului on Saturday, Aug. 5, and at ʻĪao School in Wailuku on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

The Saturday exercise at King’s Cathedral will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; and the Monday exercise ʻĪao School exercise will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The public is advised to expect increased police presence at both locations for the duration of the exercises.