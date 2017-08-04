The Shops at Wailea announced it has added new vendors to Market at The Shops for the month of August.

Held on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, the Market at The Shops supports local business owners on Maui by providing a place for the community to find, connect and learn about farm-fresh and sustainably grown produce, specialty food products and artisanal goods available direct from the source.

This month, the Market will be held on Aug. 9 and 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“The concept began as a farmers’ market and has since evolved into an exciting marketplace featuring specialty goods,” said Brian Yano, general manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We are proud to connect our guests with community business owners, artisans and entrepreneurs, while supporting local nonprofits.”

New vendors this month include Avita Natural Products, Maui Raw, Kumu Scratch, Get Real Desserts, Pono Maui, Grandpa Joe’s Candy, Lucky Rice Arts, Niu Food Co., Natto Kimchee, Kaptured Moments, That’s A Wrap and Surfing Monkey Shave Ice. Additional vendors include Kumu Farms, Maui Olive Company, Cupcake Ladies Catering Co., Blue Door Bread Company, HI Spice, Maverick Events, Grown on Maui to name a few.

“In addition to the vendors from previous months, we are excited for guests to experience all that our new vendors are bringing to the Market — everything from grass-fed, slow cooked bone broth to locally sourced and crafted leather handbags and jewelry,” added Yano.

Four-hour special event parking validations will be available for $5 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. For more information on Market at The Shops, click here.