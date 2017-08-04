The August 2017 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place this Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Entertainment Lineup:

· Uptown Getdown 9 will take place on the Maui Thing Stage. The 2 vs. 2 B-Boy Battle will be hosted by Kid Kharma and DJ Joralien. Sign ups at Request Music at 5 p.m.

· Nevah Too Late performs at the Wailuku Banyan Tree Park from 6-9 p.m.

· Get Up and Dance Maui at ʻĪao Square

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

· Art Show Opening Reception featuring Brian Debris at the Wailuku Coffee Company, 6-9 p.m.

· “9 to 5: The Musical,” at ʻĪao Square at 7:30 p.m.

· Ducks for Bucks Campaign – Rubber Duck Sales to benefit the ʻĪao Theater

· Fresh Island Art Gallery: “Makana Ola Designs” Fashion by Cathy Yago

· MAPA’s new location: 2027 Main St. – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” Rehearsals

· Bhatia Orthodontics: 233 S. Market St. – Grand Opening with free cookies and crepes

· View First Friday live with Harry Eagar on www.wailukucam.com courtesy of Kama‘aina Loan & Cash for Gold and The eBay Store

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Tri-Isle RC&D, Inc., Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Young Brothers, Meadow Gold, HMSA, and Connec, LLC.

Friday Town Parties are now celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.