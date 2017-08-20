Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: Our neighbors have a large (4-foot-by-15 foot), open garbage bin/pit full of rotting food waste and trash that is attracting rats. Is this legal in Maui County? Thank you for your response.

A: No, it is not legal, especially since it may be a health hazard. This is an issue that the State Department of Health (DOH) oversees through its Environmental Health Services Division, Maui Sanitation Branch.

DOH stated that residents can call Vector Control at (808) 873-3560 to request that an inspector investigate.

DOH also noted that garbage should be stored in a tight-fitting container, but since that does not always occur, refuse should be stored in garbage bags that can be closed tightly and disposed of in a trash can. This is to avoid any nuisances such as odors, flies, rodents and any other animals.

Residents wanting to open a residential refuse collection account can visit www.mauicounty.gov/solidwaste and click on the link for “County Residential Collection Services.”