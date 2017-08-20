Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor Arakawa,

Q: I live in the mainland but am here on Maui helping with my elderly parents. I have been surprised at the decay that is occurring in the neighborhood regarding yard care. My parent’s home in Wailuku Heights is surrounded by homes that have weed growth taller than their houses… it’s unbelievable! Is there any department I can call to ask them to at least cut their bushes down so they are not a fire hazard to the neighborhood? If I have a phone number to send pictures to, I am more than willing to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

A: Yes, you can contact the Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety’s Fire Prevention Bureau (FPB) at ph. 876-4690. Property owners are responsible for removing combustible weeds and brush over 18” in height in areas where brush or overgrown combustible vegetation may be considered a fire hazard to structures. The Fire Department has the authority to require any landowner to clear a minimum of 30 feet (i.e. a firebreak) of combustible vegetation hazard from structures, and a 10-foot clearance from electrical utility equipment and roadways.