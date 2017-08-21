The County of Maui Department of Planning will host a community open house for the update of the West Maui Community Plan. The open house will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center at 788 Pauoa St in Lahaina.

The public is invited to stop by and learn about the community planning process, discuss issues affecting West Maui, review maps and information, and meet the project team. “I encourage the West Maui community to stop by,” said Planning Director Will Spence. “Community input is a critical part of creating a meaningful and effective plan.”

The West Maui Community Plan will help guide future growth in West Maui, and is the first of Maui’s six regional community plans to be updated since the adoption of the Maui Island Plan in 2012.

The update process involves numerous community meetings and workshops, then the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee which will review a draft updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft updated plan, and the Maui County Council will review and adopt the updated plan.