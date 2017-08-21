Maui police responded to 16 burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 12 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 13-19, 2017.

Thirty-seven crimes were reported during the week, the lowest number since the week of March 19-25, 2017 when 35 crimes were reported. The weekly average is around 50.

Burglaries were up 7%, with 16 incidents reported over the seven day period, up from the 15 burglaries reported the week before. Vehicle thefts were down 47% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins were down 37% from the 19 break-ins reported last week.

Of the nine vehicles reported stolen, two have since been recovered.

*Here is a map of where the incidents have occurred since Aug. 1, 2017. Red is burglaries, yellow is vehicle break-ins and blue is vehicle thefts.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

16 Burglaries

Wailuku

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2:59 p.m.: 300 block of Oluloa Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Aug. 14, 11:38 a.m.: 2100 block of Uluwehi St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Monday, Aug. 14, 7:02 a.m.: 411 Lehuakona St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:36 p.m.: 270 Dairy Rd at Maui Marketplace, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7:09 a.m.: 200 block of Kaulawahine St, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4:46 p.m.: 100 block of Kono Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Aug. 14, 8:32 a.m.: 200 block of Ohina Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Aug. 14, 4:33 p.m.: 1200 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 4:19 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Rd at Kīhei Commercial Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Aug. 17, 8:15 a.m.: 2400 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m.: 700 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailea

Monday, Aug. 14, 8:18 p.m.: 3200 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Hāli‘imaile

Monday, Aug. 14, 9:56 p.m.: 800 block of Alamuku St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:49 p.m.: 700 block of Paloma St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kula

Thursday, Aug. 17, 9:07 p.m.: 500 block of Pueo Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12:20 p.m.: 300 block of Kaupea St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Aug. 13, 11:37 a.m.: 700 block of Mokulele Hwy, LGL922, 1997 Acura CL, Green – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10:42 a.m.: 300 block of W Wakea Ave, VV2457, 1998 Toyota Pickup, Blue

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Aug. 14, 9:32 a.m.: 1000 block of Ha‘ikū Rd, MJC483, 2002 Mazda B2300, White

Kīhei

Monday, Aug. 14, 3:41 p.m.: 2690 S Kīhei Rd at Mana Kai Maui in gravel parking lot, MHM820, 1997 Honda Civic, Gray

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8:46 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kanani Rd, 470MVR, 2014 Honda Motorcycle, Black/Red

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12:33 p.m.: 357 Huku Lii Pl at Kīhei Trade Center, LGV806, 2015 Volkswagen Passat, White – RECOVERED

Pukalani

Monday, Aug. 14, 5:31 p.m.: 3300 block of Kihapai Pl, LGV737, 2011 Toyota Tundra, Gray

Waihe‘e

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:11 a.m.: 11600 Kahekili Hwy mauka side of Bell Stone, 104TVN, 2012 Ford F350, Yellow

Pā‘ia

Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:19 a.m.: 42 Baldwin Ave fronting Cafe Des Amis, LEC266, 2009 Nissan Sentra, Silver

12 Vehicle Break-Ins

Kahului

Sunday, Aug. 13, 10:44 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St at Walmart, 2017 Dodge Challenger, White

Monday, Aug. 14, 1:38 p.m.: 1 Lanui Circle at Kahului Airport, 1984 Mazda RX7, Brown

Pā‘ia

Monday, Aug. 14, 6:37 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2017 Nissan Sentra, White

Mākena

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 8:17 p.m.: Mākena Alanui Rd at Secret Beach, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Gray

Lahaina

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10:02 a.m.: Front St/Mokuhinia Pl fronting Alano Club, 2002 Toyota Sienna, White

Kīhei

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 12:23 a.m.: 1945 S Kīhei Rd, 1992 Honda Accord, Gray

Ha‘ikū

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1:23 p.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest, 2013 Nissan Sentra, Gray

Wailea

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2:31 p.m.: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr at Shops at Wailea south side parking lot, 2017 Ford Escape, Red

Friday, Aug. 18, 5:32 p.m.: Ulua Beach Rd at Mokapu Beach lower parking lot, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Kā‘anapali

Friday, Aug. 18, 2:08 p.m.: 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Times Supermarket Honokowai, 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, White

Spreckelsville

Friday, Aug. 18, 9:49 a.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2001 Ford Focus, Blue

Pukalani

Saturday, Aug. 19, 3:37 p.m.: 90 Pukalani St at Pukalani Pool, 2007 Honda CR-V, Green

*The locations are provided by a report from Maui Police Department, not all of the locations are the exact location where the crime occurred, unless otherwise specified. Locations listed are on the same block where the incidents occurred, but may not have occurred in that exact location on the map. i.e: 300 block of XYZ St. will show where the 300 block of XYZ street is located.