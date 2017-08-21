(Update: 5:22 p.m., 8.21.17) The flood warning for Maui has since expired.

(Update: 3:33 p.m. 8.21.17) Previous Post: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has replaced a Flash Flood Advisory with a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 5:30 p.m. HST.

At 3:33 p.m. HST, heavy rainfall was continuing over parts of Maui. The most intense rainfall cores were over the Haleakalā slopes above Kula and along the West Maui Mountains over the Kahakuloa and Waiheʻe drainage basins. Heavy rainfall has also spread to the windward slopes of Haleakalā and is affecting portions of the Hāna Highway between Pāʻia and Keʻanae.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to: Kahului, Honokōhau, Kahakuloa, Hāliʻimaile, Lahaina, Pāʻia, Makawao, Wailuku, Kēōkea, Olowalu, Wailea and Waiheʻe.

(Update: 2:32 p.m. 8.21.17)

At 2:32 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Upcountry Maui with rates greater than 3 inches per hour falling over drainages and flowing into Makawao and Pukalani. Heavy rain has also developed over the West Maui Mountains and over the ʻUlupalakua and Wailea areas. Rainfall is expected to continue through the afternoon hours.

(Update: 1:45 p.m. 8.21.17)

Maui Now received reports of a downpour in Makawao this afternoon. Some thunder occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Low-lying areas in Makawao prone to flooding were also reporting heavy ponding. Pokole Place in Makawao is among the locations that is flooded.

At 1:47 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Upcountry Maui from Haʻikū to Kēōkea. Rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour with the higher rates near Haʻikū and Hāliʻimaile.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to: Kahului, Honokōhau, Kahakuloa, Hāliʻimaile, Lahaina, Pāʻia, Wailuku, Kēōkea, Olowalu, and Waiheʻe.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don/t drown.