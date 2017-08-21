W KAAHUMANU AVE ACCIDENT: 7:40 a.m. 8.21.17

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on West Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Maui Lani Parkway. The accident was reported shortly before 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, and involved several vehicles. Vehicles involved were initially blocking traffic. Motorists can expect delays in the area.