Motor Vehicle Accident Slows Commute on W Ka‘ahumanu Ave

August 21, 2017, 8:05 AM HST (Updated August 21, 2017, 8:05 AM) · 0 Comments
W KAAHUMANU AVE ACCIDENT: 7:40 a.m. 8.21.17

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on West Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Maui Lani Parkway. The accident was reported shortly before 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, and involved several vehicles. Vehicles involved were initially blocking traffic. Motorists can expect delays in the area.

    Kaʻahumanu Ave accident 8.2.17. PC: Christopher Maehara

    Kaʻahumanu Ave accident 8.2.17. PC: Christopher Maehara

    Kaʻahumanu Ave accident 8.2.17. PC: Christopher Maehara

    Kaʻahumanu Ave accident 8.2.17. PC: Christopher Maehara

