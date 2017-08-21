The live production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” opens on Friday, Aug. 25, and will run two weekends at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

The Makana Aloha Foundation in partnership with Maui Academy of Performing Arts brings to life the famous love story of Quasimodo and Esmeralda in the re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.

This new musical is the only stage collaboration between two giants of American musical theatre: Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin). The performance will feature songs from the Academy Award-nominated Disney film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hunchback of Notre Dame features David Tuttle as Quasimodo, Will Kimball as Claude Frollo, Danielle Mealani Delaunay as Esmeralda, and Calvin Orlando Smith as Captain Phoebus de Martin. The show is directed by David C. Johnston, with choreography by Andre Morissette and music direction by Gary W. Leavitt.

Tickets are on sale now for $20-$60 (plus applicable fees). Call 808-242-SHOW (7469) or visit here. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.