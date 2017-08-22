The 95th Maui Fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Officials with the fair announced that applications for the hobbies and crafts exhibit are now available online.

Maui residents are invited to start or complete craft projects for the exhibit and show off their wares.

The exhibit rules and regulations, judging criteria, and entry forms are available here, or at the Maui Fair Office located in the War Memorial Gym Parking lot.

All entries must be registered and dropped off on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Pick-up is on Oct. 8, 2017, between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information contact hobbiesandcrafts@mauifair.com, or call the Maui Fair office at 808 272-2721. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 242-2721 prior to coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Products & Services and Livestock & Poultry are also available online.

The Maui Fair continues to be a symbol of Timeless Tradition. The event attracts locals and visitors alike to enjoy an alcohol-free, smoke-free and drug-free family-oriented educational event that features local food, first-rate entertainment, E.K. Fernandez Joy Zone, plus horticulture, orchid, livestock, homemaking, photo and art exhibits and competitions.

The Fair will open with the traditional parade on Thursday, Oct. 5, and will continue with rides, food, first-rate entertainment and more through the evening of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy the Chili Cook Off, managed by Maui Fire Fighters, the Maui Fair Pie competition, and Baby of the Year contest.