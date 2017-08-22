Have you “herd” of goat yoga? `Aukai Hatchie will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, about his new agribusiness involving goat yoga.

The venue is the Kēōkea nursery site next door to Grandma’s Coffee House.

Hatchie’s free talk is part of the Kēōkea Farmers Market and mini-lecture series on the second and last Saturdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to coincide with Kula Hospital’s Kala Iki thrift-store hours.

A Kēōkea homestead farmer, Hatchie works as a senior tax analyst with a California-based company and is an IRS Enrolled Agent. He serves as assistant treasurer of the Kēōkea Homestead Farm Lots Association, and is a member of the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui.

The Kēōkea Homestead Farm Lots Association and Paʻupena Community Development Corp. co-sponsor the farmers market and mini-lecture series on farming- and ranching-related topics. Organizers ask lecture attendees to bring beach chairs, beach mats or blankets for seating.

Future talks are at 11 a.m., as follows:

• Sept. 9 — “Moʻolelo (story): Three Decades at Kēōkea Homestead” with Pikake Newhouse.

• Sept. 30 — “Mala (garden): Natural Farming” with Michael Marchand and Devin Fredericksen.

• Oct. 14 — “Moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy): Marciels of Kaupō Ranch” with Stacey Casco.

• Oct. 28 — “Makahiki (season of Lono): Lunar Planting 2018,” with Kekoa Enomoto.

• Nov. 11 — Holiday Crafts at Kēōkea 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kēōkea Marketplace, 17 Mile Marker of Kula Highway (farmers market resumes Nov. 25).

• Nov. 25 — “Paʻi ʻAi (pounded poi): Thanksgiving Demo/Sampling” with Norman Abihai.

• Dec. 9 — “Kahiko (ancient): Waiohuli Archaeological Reserve” with Leona Maliʻikapu Moore.

• Dec. 30 — “Pōhaku Kuʻi ʻAi (poi pounder): Poi-making Tools” with Norman Abihai.

For event information, contact Enomoto at phone/text (808) 276-2713 or email kenomoto1@hawaii.rr.com.