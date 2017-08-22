Hawaiian Airlines announced it will introduce Airbus A330-200 aircraft featuring luxurious full-flat seating and popular premium economy seating to its non-stop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport starting in February 2018.

The airline is currently the largest US carrier for service between Japan and Hawai‘i. The wide-body, twin-aisle A330 will feature three relaxing in-flight experiences for passengers, including the Premium Cabin with full-flat seating, Extra Comfort premium economy and the Main Cabin.

“We are delighted to offer our Sapporo guests the comfort and amenities of the A330 aircraft as they enjoy the Hawaiian hospitality that defines our in-flight experience,” said Takaya Shishido, country director of Japan at Hawaiian Airlines. “Chitose will join Tokyo’s two major airports, Haneda and Narita, as well as Osaka’s Kansai gateway in offering guests our superior A330 service, underscoring our commitment to the Japanese market.”

The Premium Cabin features 18 lie-flat leather seats that extend into 180-degree beds at a roomy 20.5 inches wide and 76 inches long, and are aligned in a 2-2-2 configuration.

The Extra Comfort option will feature 36 inches of seat pitch, priority boarding, a complimentary amenity kit and a personal power outlet.

The airline says that passengers will continue to enjoy world-class cuisine by Hawaiian’s Executive Chef, Chai Chaowasaree on all Hawai‘i outbound flights, and meals created by chef Lee Anne Wong, owner of the popular island-style brunch house Koko Head Café, on all inbound flights.

Guests can now purchase tickets for travel starting Feb. 1, from Honolulu to Sapporo and Feb. 2, from Sapporo to Honolulu. Since launching service to Sapporo in October 2012, Hawaiian has carried approximately 200,000 guests aboard its three-times-weekly flights, utilizing the Boeing 767-300ER.

Tickets can be booked online here.