The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas announced it will host a new monthly event celebrating local agriculture and cuisine at its signature restaurant, Mauka Makai.

“In the Spirit” will feature specialty food pairings by executive chef Ikaika Manaku and handcrafted cocktails designed by the restaurant’s mixologists in a fun, social setting with live music.

“This unique experience will bring both visitors and residents together to enjoy a taste of the creative mixology program and innovative cuisine we have here at Mauka Makai,” said Ricky Hamasaki, the resort’s assistant director of food and beverage. “We’re also proud to further highlight our valued partnerships with local farmers, brewers and distillers.”

The first series “In the Spirit … of Vodka & Potatoes,” will kick off on Monday, Aug. 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The menu will feature “spud-inspired” dishes that highlight products and produce sourced locally, such as Makaweli Braised Beef Tongue, Vodka Ginger-Cured Hamachi, Maui Venison Sweet Potato Fritters and more.

The dishes will then be paired with specialty cocktails crafted in partnership with Ocean Vodka.

The event is open to ages 21 and over and is $65 per person.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 808-662-6370 or click here.