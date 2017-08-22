The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association hosted its 21st Annual “Excellence in Education” golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. The sold-out event raised $35,000 to support youth scholarships.

The tournament celebrated 21 years of giving back to Maui’s future business leaders by raising scholarship funding to the following programs:

Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Academies at Baldwin, Lahainaluna and Maui High School

UH Maui College Culinary Arts and Hospitality & Tourism Programs

MHLA Member Scholarship Program

Maui Junior Golf

“The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is committed to giving back to the community and one of those ways is by providing scholarship opportunities to invest in our youth, the future business leaders of Maui County,” says Lisa Paulson, Executive Director for the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association.

The top teams received prizes ranging from hotel stays to dining certificates to golf rounds and merchandise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kā’anapali Beach Hotel received special honors when it placed 21st, and was noted as the “winning” team as a tribute to the 21st annual event.

Top finishers included:

1. Triple F Distributing

2. Sheraton Maui (Team #1)

3. Montage Kapalua

4. Andaz Maui

5. KONE Elevators

6. Tri-Star Restaurant Group

7. Royal Lahaina

8. Sheraton Maui (Team #2)

9. Hyatt Regency Maui

10. Marriott Maui Ocean Club