The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Brenda Miranda who was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Miranda was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at around 3 p.m. at “Big Beach” in Mākena.

Police say she was wearing jean shorts, a blue bikini top and a black hat.

Miranda is described as a 26-year-old female, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.