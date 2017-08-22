The Hawai‘i Restaurant Association announced it will induct 10 members of Hawai‘i’s restaurant and food service community into its Hall of Fame on Sept. 18, at Pomaikai Ballroom at Dole Cannery Iwilei.

The 11th annual event will honor a select group of business owners, chefs, and restaurateurs who have made outstanding contributions to the industry, as determined by a selection committee that oversees an open nomination process.

“The Hall of Fame was created to honor many of the people who helped shape Hawai‘i’s culinary landscape,” said Hall of Fame Gala Chair Anne Lee.

Maui’s Robert “Bob” Longhi, founder of Longhi’s restaurants, will be inducted in this years event. Longhi’s Restaurant began in the ground-level part of the building at 888 Front Street. In 1982, it expanded to include the upper floor of the building, where its upscale dining room still exists today. The restaurant has expanded to locations at The Shops at Wailea and Ala Moana. Bob Longhi passed away in 2012.

Other inductees include seven from O‘ahu and one each from Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island.

The 2017 honorees are:

O‘ahu

• Chai Chaowasaree – Chef Chai’s, Founder of Hawai‘i Island Chefs; Second Generation of HRC Chefs

• Robert Chinen – Retired Kapiolani Community College Instructor, Kemoo Farms

• Tammy Fukagawa – Executive Vice President, TS Restaurants

• Stanton Ho –Educator, Mentor Leeward Community College, Award-winning Pastry Chef (deceased)

• Barry O’Connell – President/CEO, HFM Food Service

• James and Alan Peterson (deceased), Sharon Peterson Cheape – Peterson Upland Farms

• Bill Tobin – Owner/Managing Partner, Tiki’s Grill & Bar

Kaua‘i

• Peter Yukimura – Founder of Koa Trading Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i Island

• Olelo Pa‘a Faith Ogawa – Award winning chef – Dining by Faith

“When locals thought of Hawai‘i and food, institutions like Columbia Inn, Flamingos, Sam Sato’s, Rainbow Drive Inn, Hamura Saimin, Like Like Drive Inn, Two Ladies Kitchen, come to mind,” Lee continued. “From inducting the 12 original Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine Chefs in 2011, to award-winning journalists, such as the late John Heckathorn in 2012 and food service distributors such as 2017 honoree Peter Yukimura, this is a way to honor their contributions and remember the pioneers that have paved the way for many in the industry today,” Lee said.

This years annual event will also feature a “Chefs of Aloha” Dine-Around, where attendees can sample dishes from some of the state’s most innovative restaurants including:

• Agu Ramen – Chef Hisashi Uehara

• Bethel Union – Chef Lucy Han

• BLT Market – Johnattan Hernandez

• Food Company Café (FC Café) – Chef Jason Kiyota

• Herringbone – Chef Chad Horton

• Koa Table – Chef Ippy Aiona (Hawai‘i Island)

• Pomaikai Ballrooms – Chef Freddie Billena

• Restaurant Senia – Chef Chris Kajioka or Chef Anthony Rush

• Scratch Kitchen – Chef Brian Chan

• Yauatcha – Chef Vivien Wu – Desserts

Table sponsorships are available at the $2,000; $3,500; and $5,000 levels. Individual tickets are available at $200 each.

Registration and cocktails start at 5 p.m., followed by the Dine-Around at 6 p.m. The Hall of Fame Program will begin at 7 p.m.

To purchase, click here. Proceeds will benefit the HRA Scholarship Program at the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges.