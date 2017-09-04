Maui Cookie Lady will be the first Maui company to sell to Saks Fifth Avenue with a debut at the International Market Place store.

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center says it can be challenging for many small businesses, especially artisan crafters, to scale up to a big order and to adapt to the technical distribution processes and product-labeling procedures required by large retailers.

“For small businesses the economies of scale from such a large customer go beyond product development but also includes significant automation of data interchange and without IT departments, Electronic Data Interchange implementation and testing is a high barrier to overcome” says Wayne Wong, of the Small Business Development Center, Maui Office.

After year-long discussions and many layers of meetings, The Maui Cookie Lady landed a floor spot at the luxurious store featuring an exclusive product line, the “Honu” Sea Turtle Collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are beyond honored and excited for our first entry into the Honolulu retail market featuring our delicious Made on Maui cookies that showcase Maui-made ingredients,” said Mitzi Toro, The Maui Cookie Lady.

Toro began baking cookies in 2012 as a fundraiser to thank the nurses at Maui Memorial Hospital for taking care of her terminally-ill father.

Additional information can be found here.