Cassandra Abdul, executive director of Nā Hale O Maui an affordable housing community land trust, has announced that the public may now make donations to Nā Hale O Maui through the Foodland Community Matching Grants Program from Sept. 1-30, 2017.

Individual donations of up to $249 may be made at Foodland and Sack n’ Save stores by shoppers using the Nā Hale O Maui program number 78899.

Give Aloha, Foodland’s Annual Community Matching Gifts Program, was created in 1999 to honor Foodland’s founder, Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, and continue his legacy of giving back to the community.

Each year, during the Give Aloha campaign, at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores statewide, customers are encouraged to make a donation at checkout to their favorite Hawaiʻi non-profit organization.

This year, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation will match each donation with more than $300,000 for all organizations combined. Since the program began in 1999, a grand total of more than $27.3 million has been raised for Hawaiʻi’s charities.

Donors must have a Maikaʻi card to have their donation credited to the non-profit they choose. The card can be obtained at no cost at check out if the customer does not have a card.

Nā Hale O Maui was founded in 2006. Its mission is to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate- income households in Maui County. Nā Hale O Maui homes never go to market price and are affordable in perpetuity. The organization currently has 34 families in affordable homes and is building 12, 3 and 3 bedroom homes in Lahaina.