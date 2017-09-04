A Washington state man died Sunday afternoon while snorkeling in waters east of Honolua Bay at Punalau “Windmills” Beach.

The incident was reported at 4:33 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

Paramedics and firefighters from Nāpili arrived at 4:45 p.m. and found bystanders performing CPR on an unresponsive man on the beach. Crews took over and provided advanced life-saving measures; however, despite all efforts fire officials say the man could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.

According to department reports, the victim, a 44-year-old man visiting from Kent, Washington was snorkeling alone when he reportedly ran into some sort of trouble.

Beachgoers spotted the man waving his arms in the air about 100 yards offshore. A Good Samaritan paddled out with a standup surfboard and brought the man in to the beach unresponsive.

A ladder company from the Lahaina fire station also responded to the incident.